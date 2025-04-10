

I was just thirteen years old when a doctor delivered the news: You will never walk again.

The diagnosis felt like a life sentence.

My hip joint and one leg were malfunctioning in ways that baffled medical professionals, and the typical paths to recovery appeared bleak at best.

Yet in that moment—shocked and terrified as I was—I refused to accept that final verdict.

I had always been a curious child, someone who asked why more than what or how.

So when I heard that I would never walk again, my mind immediately wondered: Why does it have to be this way?

I may not have had the answers then, but my heart told me there had to be another path, a different ending.

If our minds can generate so many possibilities for the future, surely our bodies, with the proper support, could find a way to follow suit.

I still remember that day vividly: the sterile smell of antiseptic in the hospital corridors, the hushed tones of nurses and doctors walking past my room, and the look of concern etched onto my parents’ faces.

Despite the overwhelming heaviness of the news, a quiet spark of hope flickered. That spark would guide me through one of the most challenging seasons of my life.

The Many Paths of Healing

Before I continue my story, I want to pause and reflect on a question that has haunted me for decades: Is there only one path to healing, or are there many?

For years, I believed there was only a singular “correct” way—some universal blueprint to get better physically, emotionally, or spiritually. But time has shown me that healing is as unique as our individual stories.

That realization begins with a clear definition of what health and healing actually mean. According to the World Health Organization, health is not merely the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being.

Healing, then, refers to the process by which we move toward wholeness—physically, emotionally, and even spiritually.

From a scientific perspective, physical healing involves the body’s remarkable capacity to regenerate tissues, clot blood, fight off infections, and regain strength.

Emotional healing is described in psychological literature as the release of emotional distress, the rebuilding of self-esteem, and the development of healthier coping mechanisms.

Finally, spiritual healing—though it can be deeply personal—often relates to finding meaning, purpose, or a sense of connection to something beyond our immediate physical reality.

All these definitions point to one truth: there is no single path to wholeness. Healing can look like a medical procedure, or it can look like a prayer.

It can be an emotional release in a therapist’s office, or it can be a silent moment of introspection on a mountaintop.

It can happen quickly or unfold over a lifetime. In my case, it involved a grueling physical journey followed by an unexpected emotional awakening that came decades later.

Two Years of Hospitals and Hope

Returning to my story, the same doctors who proclaimed I would never walk suddenly found themselves witnessing the extraordinary power of human resilience.

My family refused to believe in the permanence of my condition just as much as I did.

They surrounded me with unwavering support and optimism, even when my own spirit felt dimmed by pain and frustration.

For two full years, I lived in and out of hospital rooms, cycling through various treatments, consultations, and medical procedures.

The most harrowing segment of that journey was the nine months I spent in a body cast. It stretched from my torso all the way down to my toes on one leg, acting both as a prison and a protective shell.

I still recall the claustrophobic feeling of being so immobile, so dependent on others for even the smallest tasks. Yet every day, I learned that healing—physical or otherwise—is often rooted in faith and the belief that change is possible.

Over the course of those two years, I underwent two major surgeries designed to realign my hip and stabilize my leg.

The procedures were not guaranteed to succeed, but my doctors remained cautiously optimistic.

I clung to that optimism like a lifeline, focusing on the why of what I was doing. My why was simple: I believed that if I could just walk again, I would feel whole.

In my teenage mind, physical ability equated to personal freedom, and personal freedom equated to living a normal, fulfilling life.

Stepping into Physical Therapy

When the cast finally came off, I thought the worst was behind me—but that was when the real battle for my mobility began. Physical therapy became my daily battlefield.

Each exercise demanded more effort than I believed I had left to give. Muscles that had atrophied after so many months of disuse felt like they were screaming in protest every time I attempted a squat or tried to raise my leg.

Yet day after day, I showed up. Little by little, I regained strength. The first time I stood up without assistance, tears of joy and disbelief rolled down my face.

Eventually, I was walking again—one slow, determined step at a time. That moment felt like a victory lap in a marathon I never actually chose to run.

And so I believed I had conquered my greatest challenge. I had walked again, against all odds. Surely, my healing was complete—or so I thought.

Emotional Healing

My Son’s Hospital Stay

Life has a mysterious way of showing us that healing is not linear, nor is it confined to the physical realm. Fast-forward to when I was 45 years old. By that point, I had long since put away my hospital memories, treating them like an old photo album I rarely cared to open.

My life was “normal” on the surface: I had a family, a career, and an overall sense of stability. Yet when my son fell ill and had to be hospitalized for a month, all those sealed memories burst open.

He was thirteen—exactly the age I had been when I found myself in a hospital bed. Each day I spent at his bedside triggered intense flashbacks of my own hospital experience. I saw in his eyes the same fear and uncertainty that once resided in my own.

It was as though I was staring into a mirror, forced to confront unresolved trauma and emotional pain I had buried decades earlier.

Confronting Old Wounds

It dawned on me, almost painfully, that while my body had healed, my heart never got the same opportunity. The tears I had swallowed in those cold hospital corridors when I was thirteen now resurfaced.

Although physically I could stand tall, emotionally, I felt the same vulnerability and desperation I had experienced as a teenager.

In psychological terms, this is where true emotional healing began for me. I learned that the body can mend itself with medical support, rest, and perseverance, but the psyche can remain wounded if left ignored.

It took seeing my son in a vulnerable state to realize I had been living with emotional scars that needed tending. Therapy, conversations with loved ones, and, most importantly, self-reflection became the pillars of my emotional healing journey.

I got to confront the sorrow, the anger at having lost two precious years of my childhood, and the fear that everything could unravel again at any moment.

What surprised me most was how liberating it felt to name my pain, share it with a professional, and slowly begin to rewrite the narrative I had held onto for so long.

The same resilience that helped me walk again became the driving force behind my emotional restoration. My why now expanded beyond physical mobility; it was about finding wholeness of mind and spirit, about being fully present for myself and my loved ones.

Spiritual Healing

A Search for Meaning

If emotional healing helped me shed the weight of old traumas, spiritual healing lifted me to a new perspective entirely. I began to wonder about the bigger questions in life: Why do we suffer? What is the point of overcoming adversity if we never share those lessons with others?

Spiritual healing is deeply personal, and for some, it might mean prayer, meditation, or connection to a faith community. For me, it emerged in quiet moments of gratitude and introspection.

I found solace in the understanding that my story could be an encouragement to others. Rather than viewing my physical struggles as an unfortunate chapter best forgotten, I started to see them as an integral part of my life’s story.

My faith in something greater than my immediate circumstances allowed me to see that we are more than just our physical bodies, and more than the sum of our fears and anxieties. In those reflective moments, I found a sense of purpose that was both humbling and empowering.

Embracing the Wholeness of Healing

My experiences taught me that healing is multi-dimensional. Physical, emotional, and spiritual healing each represent different but interconnected threads of human well-being.

You can achieve a miraculous physical recovery yet still carry invisible wounds deep inside. Conversely, you might find profound emotional release or spiritual peace even if your body never fully recovers from an injury or illness.

I used to believe that my battle ended the day I walked out of that physical therapy room on my own two feet. Now I know better. Healing is not a single event; it is a layered, ongoing process that often calls us to revisit and tend to parts of ourselves we thought were already fixed.

The realization that my healing journey had multiple chapters—from those teenage hospital days to my son’s hospitalization and beyond—revealed that wholeness emerges only when we address every facet of our being.

Final Reflection

My hope is that my story will inspire you to reflect on your own healing journey—whether physical, emotional, or spiritual.

Why do we heal?

We heal because life calls us to become whole, to learn from our pain, and to use our stories as a guiding light for others.

If you find yourself wrestling with doubt or despair, remember this: There is rarely only one path to recovery.

Keep asking why, keep seeking the how, and remain open to unexpected sources of hope.

Each of us possesses a remarkable capacity to heal, but we must first believe in that possibility. We must also surround ourselves with those who nurture our resilience, who challenge us to be honest about our feelings, and who remind us that spiritual depth is just as vital as physical well-being.

Healing may begin with a hospital stay, a conversation with a therapist, or a moment of quiet prayer. Wherever your journey starts, let your why propel you forward.

So I urge you: take one step today—just one. That step could be scheduling a doctor’s appointment for a lingering issue you’ve been ignoring, calling a counselor to explore unresolved emotional pain, or simply finding a quiet space to meditate on the deeper questions of life.

May your pathway toward wholeness inspire you to believe in the impossible, just as that thirteen-year-old child once did when the world said, You will never walk again.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create