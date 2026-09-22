Work with me

Over the past 2 years, I have coached, facilitated and conducted over 60 workshops, masterclasses, intensives and cohorts with 600+ writers, creators and coaches. I have guided them how to dig out the gold hidden in their archives, create paid workshops, and start offering cohort programs.

Coaching

Power Hour: Find the Gold You Can’t See Yet

There’s an old story about a man who quit a mine after months of digging and sold his equipment for scrap. The next guy picked up where he stopped and hit the vein six feet in.

You’re somewhere around the same spot. Your archive is full. Journals, drafts, posts, a course you half-built, four years of answering the same question for people who write to you. It doesn’t look like anything, because you’re standing inside it and the walls all look the same from in there.

So we spend an hour digging. You talk, and I listen for the sentence you throw away at minute eight, the story you’ve told a hundred times and stopped noticing, the thing you apologize for before you say it. Then I hand it back with a shape on it, and you see what you’ve been carrying the whole time.

And then you write it forward

Naming it is half. The other half is getting your nervous system to believe it, which is where the pen comes in.

Seven minutes, by hand, present tense, dated. Not a goal. A scene from a few months out where this is already true. What the chair feels like. What you can smell. The exact words someone says to you when they see what you’ve made.

You read it to me, and I add the lines you didn’t write. The ones you said earlier without noticing.

Then one thing goes on your calendar before we hang up. Small enough that you’ll keep it. I’ve written every day for three years. The night I had a fever bad enough to flatten me, the whole entry was “this sucks, but it still counts.” It counted.

What you leave with

The name of the program that’s been hiding in your archive, and the posts, drafts and notebook pages you already wrote that belong in it.

The one sentence you’ll say the next time someone asks what you do, instead of the three-minute ramble.

The strange relief of seeing your own work from the outside for the first time.

Proof that the last four years weren’t wasted. You were building this the whole time, you just didn’t have the name for it.

Enough momentum to do the next small thing tomorrow morning, before you talk yourself out of it.

Who it’s for

Maybe you’ve written the same goal into a fresh notebook every January since 2021. Maybe you have a business you never meant to start and now you’re supposed to run it like a CEO, which nobody ever trained you to do. Maybe you can explain neuroplasticity to a room full of people and still can’t apply it to the one thing you care about most.

Every consultant you’ve talked to tells you that you have all the pieces. Nobody tells you what the pieces add up to.

Most of the people I work with are somewhere in the middle of a reinvention, and usually it isn’t their first. Writers, painters, coaches, leaders, people who walked away from a career and are quietly building the next thing in the early mornings before the house wakes up. Your age doesn’t matter to me and neither does what you call yourself on LinkedIn. What matters is that you’re curious, you’re kind, and there’s something you keep circling.

Bring a pen, paper, and an hour where nobody needs you.

Why I do this

I’ve reinvented myself seven times. Poland to America at twenty-one with fifty dollars and a paper dictionary. Fifteen years at General Motors. Montessori schools. Fintech. Writing again after twenty years of silence, because a boy once told me my poetry was a waste of time and I believed him for two decades.

Seven reinventions, and every one started the same way. Not with a plan. With courage first, because the plan never comes before the leap. Then curiosity, which is what gets you through the part where you have no idea what you’re doing.

And every one of them started on a page, in my handwriting, before anyone else got a vote.

That’s the whole hour. Courage, curiosity, then the page.

Magdalena

The practical part

📝 A few questions by email before we meet, plus links to whatever archive you want me to read

📞 60 minutes on Zoom

🎬 Recording of the session

📑 A written summary with your named offer and the one thing on your calendar

📈 $177

Feel free to message me first to see if it’s for you.

Message Magdalena Ponurska

For Group Coaching, you can check my Courage to Create Academy and get the latest updates.

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P.S. This came in on Substack Notes last week from Kim Roberts, a creator, writer and painter: