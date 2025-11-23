Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

You are not going to believe this...

Magdalena Ponurska's avatar
Magdalena Ponurska
Nov 23, 2025

When people ask whether the Future Scripting really works, I always say the same thing: Do the writing, and your life will start moving toward you.

But nothing illustrates it better than what happened for one of our participants. Within days of doing the simple 20-minute exercise I wrote about a week ago; seeing the scene, writing it in detail, and acting as if it’s already unfolding: his entire business began responding. Opportunities he had been chasing for months suddenly started chasing him.

Here’s his story:

“After doing the 20-min exercise, I watched my business come alive. Within days, people began asking about my vegan chef services, cooking classes, and meal prep; without me promoting anything. Former clients returned. New clients booked. Parents confirmed trial classes. Even my curriculum ideas started flowing more clearly. Opportunities I’ve used to chase suddenly showed up on their own. All from one detailed, present-tense script.”

What problem do you need to write your way through? Drop it in the comments below, I read every single one, and I’ll share the most common themes (and some solutions) in next week’s post.

The 20-Minute Writing Exercise That Neuroscientists Say Can Solve Your Hardest Problems

The 20-Minute Writing Exercise That Neuroscientists Say Can Solve Your Hardest Problems

Magdalena Ponurska
·
Nov 1
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture