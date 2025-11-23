You are not going to believe this...

When people ask whether the Future Scripting really works, I always say the same thing: Do the writing, and your life will start moving toward you.

But nothing illustrates it better than what happened for one of our participants. Within days of doing the simple 20-minute exercise I wrote about a week ago; seeing the scene, writing it in detail, and acting as if it’s already unfolding: his entire business began responding. Opportunities he had been chasing for months suddenly started chasing him.

Here’s his story:

“After doing the 20-min exercise, I watched my business come alive. Within days, people began asking about my vegan chef services, cooking classes, and meal prep; without me promoting anything. Former clients returned. New clients booked. Parents confirmed trial classes. Even my curriculum ideas started flowing more clearly. Opportunities I’ve used to chase suddenly showed up on their own. All from one detailed, present-tense script.”

What problem do you need to write your way through?