The Power of Story: Magdalena Ponurska on Going Viral on Substack & Rewriting Her Life

One article. One sunrise reader . One message: “I need you on my show.” What followed was the story I’ve avoided telling; Chernobyl, 2 years in a hospital, a 20-year writing silence; and the 20-minute exercise now helping people script the lives they’re afraid to live.

Thank you

for inviting me to your podcast and letting me share the story!

“As soon as I read her Substack article on future-self journaling, I knew I wanted to invite Magdalena on the show.

I’ve used similar tools in the past, but I just love how she simplified the journaling process and explained it in such practical terms.

Magdalena shares her incredible journey, from being told she would never walk again at age 14, having been affected by Chernobyl radiation, spending two years in the hospital, to becoming a high-achieving corporate employee and eventually a coach and writer.

A comment from an ex-boyfriend prompted her to pause her writing for nearly 20 years. It was ultimately a family health crisis that brought her back to the page.

We dive deep into her 20-minute writing exercise, Future State Journaling, and discuss the science behind why it works, including the connection between handwriting and brain rewiring.

You’ll hear about the three simple steps and some practical examples from her community. Whether you’re asking for a raise, want a clean home, or want to write more, you’ll hear about how to write your script and then take micro-actions.

Magdalena also offers wisdom on maintaining a writing habit in “stolen moments” — literally, everyone has time to write.

Key Takeaways:

How Magdalena’s journaling practice helped her process emotions during an extremely challenging time.

How to apply the scripting method to navigate challenging family dynamics (like the holidays).

Great writing isn’t about grammar or semi-colons — it’s about sharing your vulnerable, honest stories.

Learn the 3-step process to Future Scripting: 1) See it (mental rehearsal), 2) Write it (by hand for better brain rewiring), and 3) Act as if it has already happened (take tiny action steps).

Why 20 minutes is the sweet spot for journaling that signals to your brain that it’s a manageable task with a clear start and end.

The surprising reason you might want to wait at least 24 hours before taking a related micro-action or following the future state journaling process again

Integration and brain rewiring happen through tiny practice steps, giving you data points to work with before a high-stakes conversation or event.

You’ll love Magdalena’s advice to Substack writers: Just. Keep. Going. Maintain tenacity and keep publishing, as you never know whose life your story might transform.

Key Links Mentioned:

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast 00:29 Meet Magdalena: The Viral Substack Author 01:48 Magdalena’s Writing Journey 04:10 Early Life and Challenges 08:15 Journey to the US and University Education in Psychology 12:47 Career Path and Personal Growth 18:19 The Power of Writing and Resilience 24:12 Experimenting and Growing on Substack 31:09 Exploring New Modalities and Building Community 31:42 The Importance of Servant Leadership 32:00 Engaging with Readers and Celebrating Success 33:51 Introduction to Future State Journaling 34:48 Steps and Techniques for Effective Journaling 37:08 Practical Applications and Success Stories 40:30 Integrating Journaling into Daily Life 47:58 Getting to Know Your Learning Preferences 49:45 Current Writing Projects 54:22 Final Thoughts and Words of Wisdom for Substack Writers

Connect with Jacqueline Fisch:

Related Episodes: