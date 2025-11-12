Photo by davisuko on Unsplash

The Writer Who Wasn’t

Two years ago, if you’d asked me if I was a writer, I would have said absolutely not.

English is my second language. When I attempted to write and publish in Polish during college, my boyfriend at the time told me my writing sucked. So I stopped. For years. The identity of “writer” felt like someone else’s clothes: ill-fitting, uncomfortable, not mine to claim.

I was terrified of writing. Terrified of publishing. Terrified of sharing anything in public.

That’s why I created Courage to Create. Not as some inspirational brand for other people, I needed that courage myself. I needed permission to be bad at something while I was learning to be good at it. I needed a framework that would let me bypass the crushing weight of “you’re not a real writer” running on loop in my head.

The twenty-minute exercise I shared? I was writing my way into an identity I desperately wanted but couldn’t believe I deserved.

Here’s what changed everything: I stopped trying to become a writer and started acting like I already was one.

Not “I will be a writer when I’m good enough.” Not “I want to become a writer someday.” Just: “I am a writer. Here’s what my Tuesday morning looks like.”

That shift: from aspirational future to present-tense identity, rewired everything. And now, two years later, my identity IS writer. Not because I achieved some external milestone. Because I cast enough votes that my brain had no choice but to confirm it.

James Clear nailed this in Atomic Habits: “every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become.” But here’s what no one tells you about that voting metaphor; your brain counts votes differently than you think.

The Backwards Problem with Forward Visualization

When I wrote “It’s Tuesday morning, six months from now, and my nonprofit just received a $47,000 grant,” I wasn’t imagining a future event. I was writing from inside the identity of someone who already solves problems like this.

Most people approach my exercise like this:

Outcome-based: “I want to write a book” (external goal, future-oriented)

Or even: “I will be someone who has written a book” (still outcome-dependent)

But your brain’s reticular activating system, the neurological bouncer that decides what gets your conscious attention, doesn’t give a fig about your goals. It only cares about confirming your current identity.

This is why the exercise works better when you write: “It’s 6am and I’m at my desk writing. This is what I do. This is who I am.”

Not “I will be a writer when the book is done.” Not “I want to become a writer.” Just: “I am a writer. Here’s my Tuesday morning.”

Your Brain Can’t Tell the Difference

Here’s the neuroscience that makes this uncomfortable: your brain processes identity statements, ”I am a writer”, using the same neural networks whether you’re a published author or you’ve never written a word.

The medial prefrontal cortex, posterior cingulate cortex, and parts of your temporal lobe form what neuroscientists call the “default mode network.” This is your self-concept headquarters. And it doesn’t fact-check.

When you write in present tense: ”I wake up at 6am, make coffee, and spend twenty minutes writing before anyone else is awake”, you’re activating these self-concept networks as if it’s already true. You’re not visualizing a future. You’re experiencing an identity.

Your reticular activating system immediately gets to work: “Oh, we’re a person who writes in the morning? Let me start scanning for opportunities to do that. Let me notice that you have twenty free minutes before the kids wake up. Let me flag that article about morning routines.”

The Skeptic’s Advantage (And Why Believers Struggle)

One of the most counterintuitive patterns from my viral article comments: skeptics often got better results than true believers.

This maps perfectly onto identity-based behavior change.

Believers create performance pressure: “I’m doing this identity-shifting exercise, so it MUST work, which means I need to believe hard enough, which means if it doesn’t work it’s because I didn’t believe enough...”

Skeptics just follow the protocol: “This probably won’t work, but fine, I’ll write in present tense for twenty minutes. Whatever.”

Guess whose prefrontal cortex is relaxed enough to actually encode new neural pathways?

The skeptic writes “I am someone who wakes up and writes” without the crushing weight of needing it to be true. They’re casting votes for an identity while maintaining plausible deniability. Their brain doesn’t activate threat circuits. No performance anxiety. No internal friction.

The believer writes the same sentence but their amygdala is screaming “BUT WE’RE NOT THAT PERSON YET” and creating cognitive dissonance with every word.

This is why I could finally write when I stopped trying to believe I was “good enough” to be a writer. I just wrote. The identity followed.

The Two-Minute Vote vs. The Twenty-Minute Identity Installation

James Clear’s “Two-Minute Rule”: scale your habit down to something that takes two minutes, is neurologically elegant. Your brain’s resistance to new behaviors is proportional to perceived effort.

But here’s what I’ve learned from watching people use my exercise: twenty minutes is actually the minimum viable dose for identity shifting.

Here’s why: In the first two minutes, you’re still in your prefrontal cortex. You’re conscious, deliberate, effortful. “Okay, I’m writing in present tense, it’s Tuesday morning, I wake up...”

But somewhere around minute 8-12, something shifts. The prefrontal cortex starts to relax. The basal ganglia, the brain structure that governs automatic behaviors, begins to engage. You stop thinking about what to write and start being in the scene.

This is when people report physical responses. One reader wrote: “My body was vibrating like a radio transmitter, electrical chills from head to toe.”

That’s not woo-woo. That’s your nervous system processing identity information. Your brain genuinely can’t distinguish between “I am experiencing this now” and “I am writing about experiencing this.” The neural circuits fire the same way.

Twenty minutes is long enough to move from simulation to embodiment.

The Evidence Ritual No One Talks About

James Clear says: “Decide the type of person you want to be, then prove it to yourself with small wins.”

But here’s the trap: most people think the proof comes from external results.

“I’m a writer” → “So I need to get published” “I’m a nonprofit leader who finds creative funding” → “So I need to secure a grant”

No. The proof is the action, not the outcome.

After you do my twenty-minute exercise, you don’t need to wait for the grant to appear to confirm you’re “someone who solves problems like this.” The proof was writing for twenty minutes. That was the vote. That’s the evidence.

Your brain doesn’t need publication to confirm you’re a writer. It needs the neural pathway of sitting down and writing to fire repeatedly. Each time you write, even if it’s “bad,” even if you delete it, you’re strengthening the myelin sheath around those circuits. You’re making the “I am a writer” identity faster, more automatic, more true.

I know this intimately. Every article I published in those early days felt terrible. My inner critic was screaming about my second-language syntax, my imperfect grammar, the fact that I had no credentials. But I published anyway. Because each time I hit “publish,” I was casting a vote for “I am a writer who shares work publicly.”

The quality of the writing mattered less than the neural pathway I was encoding: This is what I do. This is who I am.

This is why I tell people: close the notebook when you’re done. You don’t need to reread it. You don’t need to make it happen. The work is already done.

The twenty minutes was the identity installation. The external results are just your RAS proving you right.

The Forgetting Epidemic

A woman who teaches this process for decades wrote: “It’s still difficult to do at times, and even more difficult for your students to believe in it wholeheartedly.”

Another reader: “I’ve done this before, and yet I keep forgetting it exists and how well it works.”

This is the maintenance problem no one solves.

Here’s why we forget: we’re treating this as a technique, not an identity.

If writing your future in present tense is “something you do when you have a problem,” it’s outcome-based. You do it, the problem resolves (or doesn’t), and you stop. There’s no identity shift. Just a tool you used once.

But if the act of writing IS the identity: ”I am someone who thinks on paper,” “I am someone who processes problems by writing”, then it’s not something you forget. It’s who you are.

The Maintenance Protocol

Your brain needs consistency, not intensity. Better to write 100 words daily than 5,000 words once.

Here’s why: neural pathways strengthen with repetition, not with effort. Each time you sit down to write, even if it’s two minutes, you’re casting another vote. The myelin thickens. The circuit becomes more automatic. The basal ganglia takes over from the prefrontal cortex.

Miss one day? Your neural pathway doesn’t vanish. Miss seven? You’re starting to atrophy the circuit. Miss thirty? You’re back to square one, recruiting your prefrontal cortex all over again.

This is why “I forgot for two years” happens. You didn’t maintain the identity through action. The neural pathway weakened. Your RAS stopped scanning for evidence. You stopped being that person.

The solution isn’t motivation. It’s environmental design.

Don’t rely on remembering. Build a trigger. Put your notebook in the same place. Same time. Same ritual. Not because rituals are magical, because your basal ganglia learns through context cues. The coffee cup. The desk. The time of day. These become neural triggers that activate the “I am someone who writes” circuit automatically.

The Profound Thing No One Says

You don’t become the person after you achieve the thing.

You become the person by taking the actions that person would take.

The moment you sit down and write for twenty minutes in present tense, even if you’re skeptical, even if it feels like fiction, even if your ex-boyfriend said your writing sucked, you’re already that person. The neural circuits are firing. The identity is encoding. The votes are being cast.

Your brain doesn’t distinguish between “I am” and “I am becoming.”

So stop waiting for permission. Stop waiting for proof. Stop waiting to feel like the person before you act like the person.

Just write. The identity follows.

Your Turn

Saturday (November 15th, 2025) at 4 PM EST, we’re doing something your brain can’t tell is fake.

Sixty minutes. We write in present tense as the person who already solved your problem.

Not “I will be.” Not “I want to become.” Just “I am. Here’s my Tuesday morning.”

Your brain doesn’t fact-check identity statements. So we’re going to exploit that.

I’ll walk you through the exact protocol I used to go from “terrified to publish anything” to “writer who shares work publicly.” Twenty minutes of writing. Then you close the notebook. The neural pathway is already encoded.

It’s $47.

And here’s the interesting part: you don’t have to believe this works. Skeptics actually get better results. No performance anxiety. No “trying to believe hard enough.” Just write. The identity follows.

Save Your Spot

Bring a notebook. Your brain will take care of the rest, whether you believe it or not.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack.

Share Courage to Create