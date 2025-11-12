Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacqueline Fisch's avatar
Jacqueline Fisch
9h

Love your examples, Magdalena, and how you break this down in such simple terms 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith Jaeger's avatar
Judith Jaeger
13h

Loving these posts explaining this technique. Just so I understand--repeat daily on the same problem you're trying to solve or identity you want to achieve?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture