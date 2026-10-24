Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Marina Tjetland's avatar
Marina Tjetland
1d

Magdalena, I loved the moment when you introduced yourself as both an innovation strategist and a writer and creator! ❤️ What a wonderful example of how our identity changes through what we repeatedly do, rather than waiting until we feel ready.

I can relate to this through my own journey into writing and drawing comics. What started as a personal creative practice eventually grew into books and workshops!

I particularly love the idea that every small creative act becomes evidence of who we’re becoming. Those stolen minutes really do matter! ✏️💛

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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DC
2d

It is so relatable .. my spouse never liked my writing and reaction made me left the writing part .i started again but failed miserably..i ll start agun for sure

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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