The parking lot was almost empty. Late afternoon light, that slanted sun that makes everything look like it should be beautiful, and I was crying in my car with both hands on the steering wheel and the engine off.

I had just refreshed my Substack dashboard for the fourth time. Forty Notes. A Mother’s Day campaign I had built for weeks around postcards and community and the kind of small intimacy that makes the internet feel worth showing up for. One submission. That was the count. One.

And the unsubscribes ticking up like a polite little metronome.

I said out loud, in a voice I would never use with another human being:

What the hell is wrong with you. Why isn’t this working.

I want to tell you I caught myself quickly. I did not. I sat in that car asking versions of the same question for a long time.

At some point I looked in the rearview mirror and I did not like what I saw. Not because I looked bad from crying, though I did. Because I recognized her. The woman looking back at me was the same one who had walked out of General Motors in 2019 with her nervous system in pieces, the one who had to tear herself down to the studs and figure out, slowly, over years, what it meant to rebuild something from scratch. I had done all of that. Seven years of building. And here I was, same face, same collapse, same story running in the same loop.

That recognition was the worst part. It felt like proof of something I did not want to be true.

Your brain is doing exactly what it was built to do.

Here is what I know now that I could not access in the car. Nothing was wrong with me. Something very predictable was happening inside my skull.

When a project fails, the brain does not pause to consider the data. The amygdala, the part of you that scans for threat, fires before you can think a useful thought. It does not know the difference between a lion in the savanna and a campaign that flopped on a Tuesday. To your body, both feel like the cliff edge.

While the amygdala is running things, the prefrontal cortex, the part of you that does careful, creative, problem-solving work, goes quiet. The lights dim in the room where you do your best thinking. This is why you cannot think your way out of the messy middle while you are still in the spiral. The thinking part of you is offline.

Then comes the reticular activating system. The filter that decides what your brain pays attention to. It starts scanning for evidence that the threat is real. You already feel like you are failing, so your brain begins collecting receipts. Every unsubscribe. Every flat metric. Every Note that did not land. You stop noticing the comment from the reader in Berlin who said your piece made her cry on the train. You miss the new paid subscriber who joined at 2pm. You see only the proof that the story you are telling about yourself is true.

The conversation I was having with myself in that car was not a thought process. It was a brain on fire, doing exactly what evolution built it to do.

What changes when the hand moves

I do not remember the moment I reached for the notebook in my bag. I remember the click of the pen and the feeling of the spine cracking open against my thigh.

Something shifts when the hand moves. I have read enough neuroscience now to understand the mechanism, but in that moment all I knew was that the pressure behind my eyes started to loosen.

What I did first, without planning to, was write down where I felt it in my body. Jaw locked. Shoulders somewhere near my ears. A knot behind the sternum that I had been breathing around for an hour. This sounds small. It is not small. Getting specific about the physical sensation pulls you out of the amygdala spiral faster than any amount of clever thinking, because it gives the threat somewhere to land that is not your career. The body has been holding the feeling. The page can hold it instead.

Then I wrote the catastrophic story out of me. Whatever the threat voice in your head is telling you, it needs to leave through the pen before you can see it clearly. Once it is outside you, sitting there in ink, it looks different. Smaller. More like a scared brain doing its job badly than like the verdict you thought it was.

Writing activates the prefrontal cortex. The room where the lights had gone out starts to come back online. The emotion stops flooding you and starts processing through you. The story that felt like a verdict becomes a sentence you can read back to yourself, with some distance, and see as one sentence among many possible ones.

The part I built a whole methodology around

There is a second thing the pen does. When you write in vivid, specific, sensory detail about what you are building toward, not the version where you go back and fix the past but the version that is becoming, your nervous system responds as if it is already true. Your body cannot fully distinguish between what is happening and what is written down with enough presence and breath. The page recalibrates the body.

I wrote, in a slanted hand on a half-creased page:

I am building something that matters. The right people are finding their way to this work. This setback is information. I am still here. I am still the woman who has done this before.

I did not believe all of it the first time through. I wrote it anyway. By the third sentence my shoulders had dropped from my ears. By the sixth, I was breathing into the bottom of my lungs again.

The morning after, and what I want you to know before you need it

I eventually turned the key. I drove home in the kind of quiet that comes after crying. I did not have a solution. I did not know why those Notes had not landed. What I had was a journal entry, a softer chest, and the smallest amount of clearer seeing.

The next morning, before the house woke up, I was back at my desk with the lamp on and a fresh page. I still did not know exactly why that particular stretch of work had not landed the way I hoped. But I could see again, and think again, and I knew what to do with one small next step, which is all you ever actually need.

That is what the pen does. It does not fix the campaign. It fixes the woman running the campaign.

I wish someone had told me that in 2019, in my actual words, not as a framework or a five-step model but as a true thing that happens in a body: the messy middle is a neurological event, and there is a tool for it, and you probably already own one.

You will be the woman in the car at some point. When you are, start with your body before you start with your work. Write the catastrophe out. Then write toward what is becoming. Take one action from that recalibrated place, just one, and let that be enough for the day.

It always is.

Write it first. Live it second. Your pen is your permission slip.

If you have ever sat in your own version of that parking lot, will you tell me what you reached for?