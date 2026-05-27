Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Vanderlee's avatar
Linda Vanderlee
4h

I am genuinely curious about how practicing curiosity might impact the anxiety that often accompanies uncertainty for so many people.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Linda Vanderlee's avatar
Linda Vanderlee
4h

I am genuinely curious about how practicing curiosity might impact the anxiety that often accompanies uncertainty for so many people.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture