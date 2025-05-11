Design Your Focus Ritual
Day 2: Rituals create results
Create your own ritual that motivates you.
Brains love cues.
Writers and creators who write consistently don’t wait to feel ready.
They build pre-writing habits that act as launchpads.
Tiny Experiment:
Choose a writing ritual:
Light a candle
Put on a specific playlist
Make tea or coffee
Set a 15-minute timer
Commit to using this ritual for the next 5 days.
Reflect:
How does it feel to approach the page with intention?
Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!
DIRECTIONS:
Post Your Work & Tag Me
ME: I will share it with the tribe
YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you
Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!
👉 If you enjoy this micro-experiment, feel free to share it with friends!
Micro Experiment Curriculum:
Day 0:
Day 1: