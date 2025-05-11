Photo by Lubomirkin on Unsplash

Create your own ritual that motivates you.



Brains love cues.

Writers and creators who write consistently don’t wait to feel ready.

They build pre-writing habits that act as launchpads.

Tiny Experiment:

Choose a writing ritual:

Light a candle

Put on a specific playlist

Make tea or coffee

Set a 15-minute timer

Commit to using this ritual for the next 5 days.

Reflect:

How does it feel to approach the page with intention?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work & Tag Me

ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

