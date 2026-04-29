Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Jana Uhlířová's avatar
Jana Uhlířová
2d

I loved reading this, Magdalena. It reminded me of my own passion to write from the heart, without any concern about the outcome. Just for the sake of writing my heart out. It’s been difficult to find my way back there but I’m inspired by your article. Let’s see what happens✨

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Tom Lipinski's avatar
Tom Lipinski
2d

I got that I have daily stories that never get written. My excuse is always, I don't have the time.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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