Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Life happens...in stolen moments

A recording from Magdalena Ponurska's live video
Magdalena Ponurska's avatar
Magdalena Ponurska

Thank you Dr. Kathy Scott, Christina Ashton M. Ed, CHHC, Anna P, Ree, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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