Voices of Courage: Humaira Akhter

Dear

A year ago, Humaira Akhter (The One Insight) left a comment on my article about the reticular activating system. She had sat down for a 20-minute handwritten exercise and written out a family vacation in the present tense, down to the train rides and the stops along the way. Then she booked it, and once they got there, her family did the things she had written.

In this live, Myra (a signature offer strategist from Northeast Maryland) and I talk about:

Finding the red thread that ties together all your interests and life experiences, so you don’t have to squeeze yourself into a niche

Treating your expertise like a 401k you keep adding to, and becoming someone people can easily refer

What burnout taught each of us, and why Myra starts with a client’s identity before their offer

Buying course after course while skipping the foundational work

We close with Myra’s 3-step exercise. Divide your life into five chapters, write down the highs, the lows and the turning points, and then ask what that story is telling you. Do it after you watch and share your five chapters in the comments. I’d love to read them.

Thank you Ree, Twinkletop Girl, Kreera, and many others for tuning into my live video with Humaira Akhter! Join me for my next live video in the app.