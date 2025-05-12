Write the Hard Thing First
Day 3: Write the thing you’re avoiding
Courage lives in the paragraph you’re scared to write.
Insight:
The truest words often start with discomfort. The words that stick with others are the ones that first scare us.
Tiny Experiment:
Write the paragraph you’ve been avoiding.
No filters. No expectations.
You can delete it later—but don’t skip it.
Reflect:
What did you learn from not turning away?
Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!
DIRECTIONS:
Post Your Work & Tag Me
ME: I will share it with the tribe
YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you
Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!
