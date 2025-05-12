Courage lives in the paragraph you’re scared to write.

Insight:

The truest words often start with discomfort. The words that stick with others are the ones that first scare us.

Tiny Experiment:

Write the paragraph you’ve been avoiding.

No filters. No expectations.

You can delete it later—but don’t skip it.

Reflect:

What did you learn from not turning away?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work & Tag Me

ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

👉 If you enjoy this micro-experiment, feel free to share it with friends!

Share Courage to Create

Micro Experiment Curriculum:

