

Perfect first drafts are a myth. What looks polished was once gloriously messy. Stop editing your courage.

Tiny Experiment:

Write a paragraph, post, or page without editing. No backspacing allowed. Lean into imperfection.

Reflect:

What do you notice when you stop trying to control the outcome?

PS: If you are still struggling, take this VIA strength assessment—it will provide you with data point about your creative DNA and a reminder of what’s strong in your writing.

Creative Strength - What's mine?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work & Tag Me

ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

👉 If you enjoy this micro-experiment, feel free to share it with friends!

Share Courage to Create

Micro Experiment Curriculum:

