Perfection Is a Distraction
Day 4: Creativity is chaotic; let it be.
Perfect first drafts are a myth. What looks polished was once gloriously messy. Stop editing your courage.
Tiny Experiment:
Write a paragraph, post, or page without editing. No backspacing allowed. Lean into imperfection.
Reflect:
What do you notice when you stop trying to control the outcome?
PS: If you are still struggling, take this VIA strength assessment—it will provide you with data point about your creative DNA and a reminder of what’s strong in your writing.
Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!
DIRECTIONS:
Post Your Work & Tag Me
ME: I will share it with the tribe
YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you
Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!
👉 If you enjoy this micro-experiment, feel free to share it with friends!
