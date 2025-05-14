Make It Public
Day 5: Courage multiplies when witnessed
Even one sentence shared can break the fear cycle.
Visibility is vulnerability—but also where transformation happens.
You don’t have to share everything.
Just enough to feel the edge.
Tiny Experiment:
Pick one sentence or paragraph from the past 4 days.
Share it as a Note, comment, email, or message.
Reflect:
What happened when you allowed yourself to be seen?
Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!
DIRECTIONS:
Post Your Work & Tag Me
ME: I will share it with the tribe
YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you
Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!
PS: This VIA strength assessment will provide you with data points about your creative strengths and help you get unstuck.
👉 If you enjoy this micro-experiment, feel free to share it with friends!
Full Micro Experiment Curriculum:
Day 0:
Day 1:
Day 2:
Design Your Focus Ritual
Day 3:
Write the Hard Thing First
Day 4: