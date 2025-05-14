Even one sentence shared can break the fear cycle.



Visibility is vulnerability—but also where transformation happens.

You don’t have to share everything.

Just enough to feel the edge.

Tiny Experiment:

Pick one sentence or paragraph from the past 4 days.

Share it as a Note, comment, email, or message.

Reflect:

What happened when you allowed yourself to be seen?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work & Tag Me

ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

PS: This VIA strength assessment will provide you with data points about your creative strengths and help you get unstuck.

Creative Strength - What's mine?

