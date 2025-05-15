

Work with your rhythm, not against it.



Peak focus isn’t random.

It lives at the intersection of energy and attention.

Writing in flow honors your biology, not just your ambition.

Tiny Experiment:

Identify your natural “writing window” today (morning, afternoon, or evening) and schedule a 20-minute writing block during that time.

Reflect:

What changed when you aligned with your natural rhythm?

