You Are Not a Machine
Work with your rhythm, not against it.
Peak focus isn’t random.
It lives at the intersection of energy and attention.
Writing in flow honors your biology, not just your ambition.
Tiny Experiment:
Identify your natural “writing window” today (morning, afternoon, or evening) and schedule a 20-minute writing block during that time.
Reflect:
What changed when you aligned with your natural rhythm?
I love this advice! Everyone wants to offer “the best writing advice,” but the truth is that what works for you is going to be different from what works for others. Honoring ourselves for the way we are wired is a beautiful game changer!