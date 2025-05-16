

Finishing isn’t about the finish line—it’s about showing up.



Success isn’t always measurable.

It’s about who you became through the act of writing, not what you produced.

Tiny Experiment:

Write a reflection on what this experiment taught you. What felt true? What surprised you? What will you carry forward?

Next Step:

Kick Off Your Courageous Writing Experiment

You don’t need more strategy. You need your creative strength.

​Before you build your brand, your following, or your next big project—you need to know who’s behind the keyboard.

Not the version of you that performs.

The version of you that writes with clarity, courage, and conviction.

​That’s where this workshop begins.

​What It Is:

​A 60-minute kickoff experience for writers, coaches, creators, and entrepreneurs who are tired of outsourcing their voice—and are ready to write from the inside out.

​I’ll use the VIA Strengths framework to help you:

Identify your top 3 creative superpowers

Uncover how fear has been masking them

Build a writing practice that aligns with your core wiring—not someone else’s blueprint

Design a strengths-based “focus anchor” to protect your energy and momentum

​This isn’t a webinar. It’s a permission slip.

​You’ll Walk Away With:

A personalized Strengths-to-Story Map you can use in every piece of writing

A writing ritual that feels like coming home

A clearer sense of what makes your voice powerful—not just publishable

The confidence to stop chasing trends and start trusting your truth

​👥 Who It’s For:

​This is for you if you’ve ever said:

​“I feel like I’m hiding in my writing.”

​“I sound like everyone else.”

​“I know I have something to say, but I second-guess myself before I even hit ‘send.’”

​It’s also for you if you’re:

​A Substack creator looking to build from truth, not tactics

​A burned-out marketer looking to reconnect with meaning

​A quiet rebel with a message that matters—but needs courage to lead with it

Logistics:

Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM EDT

Via Zoom

Investment: $11.00

​❤️ Why Now:

​Because your voice is not a commodity.

It’s your creative strength. Your heart.

And it’s time to start trusting it again.

Space is limited to keep this interactive and real.

