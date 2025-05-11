Subscribe
Design Your Focus Ritual
Day 2: Rituals create results
1 hr ago
Name the Resistance
Day 1: The block has a name
May 10
•
Magdalena Ponurska
7
3
Welcome to the Experiment
Day 0: The courage to write starts here
May 9
•
Magdalena Ponurska
13
1
I Was Trained to Sound Certain. Substack Taught Me to Sound Real
The world doesn’t need another expert. It needs someone who’s still becoming—out loud.
May 8
•
Magdalena Ponurska
18
8
The Fever That Broke Me Open
When vulnerability breaks through the walls you built
May 7
•
Magdalena Ponurska
6
5
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Let’s talk about the courage behind the curtain
May 2
•
Magdalena Ponurska
14
2
April 2025
The Power of Staying When You Want to Run
Why patience is the practice that rewires everything: from your nervous system to your voice.
Apr 30
•
Magdalena Ponurska
13
8
Rewriting the Rules of Care, One Post at a Time
How a doctor’s inner truth built an outer platform
Apr 29
•
Magdalena Ponurska
17
3
Stop Asking for Permission: Give It to Yourself
The system that turns willpower into sustainable habits.
Apr 23
•
Magdalena Ponurska
15
Emotions. They're Your Most Valuable Data.
A system to help you track your emotions
Apr 20
•
Magdalena Ponurska
2
2
Work. On. The. Quality. Of. Your. Writing. Got that?
I’ll say it again: Work. On. The. Quality. Of. Your. Writing
Apr 17
•
Magdalena Ponurska
6
More Than Medicine
This doctor's courage lies in redefining how we heal.
Apr 15
•
Magdalena Ponurska
20
8
